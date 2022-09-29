KINGSPORT — Vaping without getting caught has become more difficult for students at one local high school.

Kingsport City Schools has a new tool in its arsenal: devices that detect vaping in restrooms of Dobyns-Bennett.

Andy Arnold

Andy Arnold, Kingsport City Schools chief technology officer
Julie Byers

Kingsport Board of Education member Julie Byers

