KINGSPORT — Vaping without getting caught has become more difficult for students at one local high school.
Kingsport City Schools has a new tool in its arsenal: devices that detect vaping in restrooms of Dobyns-Bennett.
KCS Chief Technology Officer Andy Arnold included this information in a report to the Board of Education during a Tuesday work session, saying the devices are proving effective in curbing vaping, which is not allowed in KCS facilities.
Board member July Byers asked if the technology could be expanded to the middle schools, and Arnold responded that it could, although he would have to check on the cost. The devices work like smoke detectors to sense vaping chemicals in the air, alerting school officials.
The school system operates Sevier and Robinson middle schools, as well as D-B EXCEL, an alternative learning high school, and Cora Cox Academy, which mostly serves students with behavioral or disciplinary issues in middle and high school.
WHAT ABOUT OTHER TECHNOLOGY?
Vaping detection was among a series of technology additions, upgrades and replacements across the school district in the past year. Others included internet and Wi-Fi improvements, 210 new interactive panels and 130 new LCD screens in classrooms.
Arnold said the system also rolled out 2,000 student Chromebooks to sixth- and ninth-graders and 200 laptops to staff, performed alarm panel upgrades, installed 810 new wireless access points in elementary schools and 350 new surveillance cameras.
Arnold also said his staff is working on the Administrative Support Center’s Tennessee Room revitalization with technology, which prompted member Todd Golden to inquire about cameras to allow meetings to be livestreamed on video in addition to the live radio broadcasts.
Arnold responded that the plans are still being put together on how the room and board-approved cameras will be laid out, including use not only for meetings but for professional development and other meetings that would be livestreamed.
As previously reported, board President Melissa Woods announced at the end of the non-voting work session she plans to have a vote Oct. 11 on a contract for D-B Principal Chris Hampton to become interim superintendent on Nov. 1, following the Oct. 31 retirement of Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse.
On other matters, reports given included:
• Summer learning, which presenters said served an average of 634 elementary students, who had 951 breakfasts and 14,550 lunches. Pre- and post-tests indicated students in the five-week program made progress in closing learning gaps and growth.
The middle school summer program served 350 students for 30 hours over five weeks, with 70% economically disadvantaged.
The high school freshman success preparation served 32 in the morning of 75 invited and 62 in the afternoon of 250 invited, teaching things such as Algebra fluency. Credit recovery served 167 students who earned 270 credits and resulted in 17 civics tests passed.
• Facilities and maintenance work, which Director of Maintenance David Sewell said handled more than 3,500 work orders, mostly heating and cooling. The work also included LED lights at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, a new pre-K playground at Johnson Elementary and a new playground at Lincoln Elementary, as well as an outside handicapped platform lift.
Current projects include interior and parking lot work on the new Tribe Athletic Complex, the former Sullivan North High School, to be the temporary home for D-B basketball while structural issues with the Buck Van Huss Dome are addressed.
A year-long roofing project also is underway at D-B, and soon to come are D-B pool renovations, Roosevelt elementary reroofing and renovation of various parking lots.