BLOUNTVILLE — Monday will mark the first day of the 2023-24 school year for kindergarten students, transfer students and new teachers and principals in Sullivan County Schools.

It also will mark Director of Schools Chuck Carter’s first day of the new school year at the helm of the region’s largest school system, which is projected in budget documents to have about 8,125 students. The count as of mid-week before school got underway was 8,121.

Chuck Carter

Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter, photo taken March 6, 2023
George Laoo

George Laoo

