KINGSPORT — No more pool, few lockers.
This is not your parents’ school, but welcome to the new Sevier Middle School. It is to be located in the former Sullivan North High School.
Plans for the new Sevier, being designed by architects locally and a national firm’s North Carolina office, won’t have the old school’s pool and will have limited student lockers.
MEMBERS QUESTION LACK OF LOCKERS
Kingsport Board of Education members at a work session Tuesday had no questions about the pool-less aspect of the facility, given the pool has been dry for years except for some groundwater seeping into it that is pumped out.
However, some had heartburn about the lack of lockers in the revamped building.
Architect Dineen West of Kingsport-based Cain Rash West Architects said the Sullivan County school system, which sold the property to Kingsport for $20 million, already had removed many of the lockers and the city system plans to remove more.
“That’s what we have found most of the school systems are doing now,” West said, which Sevier Principal Kelli Seymour said included the new Sullivan East Middle in Sullivan County, which opened in January of 2020, and Tennessee Middle in Bristol that opened this fall. Neither has general lockers.
“Having been a middle school teacher for 30 years, thank heavens lockers aren’t going to be there,” BOE President Jim Welch said.
In contrast, Vice President Julie Byers said parents are complaining their middle school children are carrying 40- or 50-pound backpacks, and members Brandon Fletcher and Melissa Woods asked what students do with winter coats.
WHAT’S IN THOSE BACKPACKS?
Seymour responded that most students should have only a laptop, sometimes a math work book and library books in their backpacks since the system has no language arts, science or social studies books.
However, as a parent of a middle-schooler, she said she knows students carry many more things in their backpacks.
As for coats, she said most students put them on the backs of their chairs or use hooks in the classroom if they are available.
Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton said that of about 2,000 students on the main campus there, about five have requested a locker.
Seymour said that students in extracurricular programs, like athletics and music, have storage areas provided and that lockers can present problems.
“We’ve noticed much less mischief” without lockers, Seymour said.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, a former principal, agreed. “It just provided a very convenient place to hide,” he said.
Seymour said the larger North campus, which North Carolina-based LS3P architect Zack Shultz said by phone during the work session could serve up to 1,000 students or so once renovated, will require more travel time between classes.
COVERED WALKWAY MAY COME LATER
Seymour said she’d like to request the school system later consider a covered walkway to connect two sections, although an issue is that trucks would have to cross that path to deliver cafeteria food. Woods said she also supported that idea.
West indicated that would be a project that could easily be done after the main renovations, although the canopy likely would have to have a break or higher roof to allow for the trucks.
After Sevier leaves its current location, an expanded version of the original D-B dating back to 1926, the old Sevier will be repurposed as the new Jackson Elementary and open in the fall of 2024. The current Jackson will then close as an elementary school.