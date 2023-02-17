ST. PAUL — The COVID-19 pandemic helped widen telemedicine use in Southwest Virginia in the past three years, and a coalition of regional public health organizations and providers hopes to continue that progress.
David Driscoll, the new director of UVA Wise’s Healthy Appalachia Institute, will bring his experience in coordinating a $150 million group of research programs at the University of Virginia School of Medicine to organizing a USDA-funded $5.1 million, three-year program to help expand telemedicine healthcare access in the region.
Driscoll said the new Virginia Consortium to Advance Healthcare in Appalachia includes HAI, the UVA Center for Telehealth, the Southwest Virginia Health Authority, the Health Wagon, Tri-Area Health and Ballad Health to build on two decades of progress in building both telehealth sites and improved broadband networks in the region.
Getting residents and health care providers in the program’s service region — the city of Norton and Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell and Wise counties — is key, Driscoll said.
“The way we would like to approach this is to talk with folks here and see what they think are major health issues,” Driscoll said.
Besides the consortium, Driscoll will teach public health at UVA Wise starting in the fall 2023 semester.
COVID-19’s impact on Southwest Virginia has driven development of the consortium and USDA grant, Driscoll said, but overall access to primary care and specialists has been a long-term issue for the region.
With the program funding, Driscoll said the organizations will develop a strategic plan in year one and use the next two years to purchase equipment and resources that will give residents broadband, real-time access to doctors and specialists for needed primary care.
“Now is the tipping point,” Driscoll said of the state’s progress in building better broadband and telehealth access in many Southwest Virginia communities. “We’ve crossed a Rubicon and it’s hard to go back now.”
Where limited internet and data links two decades ago meant that telehealth sites were limited to a few hospitals and clinics, today’s broadband access means patients may be able to have medical monitoring devices in their homes and be able to talk directly with providers when they develop symptoms such as low blood sugar.
The Wise-based Health Wagon has built up its telemedicine capability to link patients with medical specialists, Driscoll said, and the organization’s ability to use digital radiology shows how other patient monitoring devices can help remote providers provide a level of care close to what an office visit can do.
Driscoll said a decade working with the University of Alaska in Anchorage’s Institute for Circumpolar Health Studies involved similar work to what the Southwest Virginia consortium will do.
“Alaska and Southwest Virginia are two of the leading areas in terms of the need for access,” Driscoll said. While much of the Alaskan area he helped coordinate has travel and access more difficult than in Southwest Virginia, communities there supported increased access.
“In one of the tribal communities, their health center caught fire and they had only moments to decide what to save from the fire,” Driscoll said. “They got the telemedicine cart out because they knew it linked them to needed services.”
Besides physical health care, Driscoll said the region’s need for behavioral health services has already tested what telemedicine can do to link residents with mental health professionals during the pandemic.
“We have demonstrated the utility of telehealth and tele-mental health,” said Driscoll. “It can be tied to substance use treatment and it allows a greater number of clinicians to serve the region’s needs.”