Health Appalachia Institute director David Driscoll

UVA Wise's Health Appalachia Insitute Director David Driscoll will coordinate a three-year, $5.1 million consortium project to strengthen telemedicine access in Southwest Virginia,

 Kingsport Times News

ST. PAUL — The COVID-19 pandemic helped widen telemedicine use in Southwest Virginia in the past three years, and a coalition of regional public health organizations and providers hopes to continue that progress.

David Driscoll, the new director of UVA Wise’s Healthy Appalachia Institute, will bring his experience in coordinating a $150 million group of research programs at the University of Virginia School of Medicine to organizing a USDA-funded $5.1 million, three-year program to help expand telemedicine healthcare access in the region.

