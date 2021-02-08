ROGERSVILLE — Since being hired in July, Hawkins County grant writer Debbi Presnell has applied for 20 grants, 15 of which have been approved to bring in more than $800,000.
Three of those applications were denied and the other two are pending.
Presnell addressed the Hawkins County Board of Education on Thursday for the first time to update them on what grants have been awarded and what grants are still within reach.
She noted, however, that “she” didn’t apply for those grants. “We” did.
“I don’t use that lightly because it is a team effort,” Presnell told the board. “It’s not just me. I may be doing the typing and writing, but I had to talk with people who have the expertise that I don’t have. I’m talking to people who have numbers that I need to percentages that I don’t have. So it is a team effort.”
One grant Presnell was especially proud of will extend YMCA after-school services to students in five additional schools.
The YMCA grant was awarded last year to assist children at Mount Carmel Elementary and Church Hill Elementary with after-school programs.
A newly awarded grant expands that program to include St. Clair Elementary, Joseph Rogers Primary, Carters Valley Elementary, Bulls Gap School and Mooresburg Elementary.
“They already started purchasing, they got all the supplies purchased, and they’ve been working with each of the preschools to get everything going, as well as the hiring process to get the tutors started,” Presnell told the board. “We’re hoping to hit the ground running very, very soon and get that started.”
Presnell also informed the board that eight teachers will be awarded a mini-grant to enhance their classrooms, whether that takes the form of the purchase of a piece of science equipment or decor enhancements intended to make a more learning friendly environment. She’s planning to announce the winners of those mini-grants on March 11.
She and staff are currently in the process of applying for a grant for the Technology Department for 286 MiFi wireless routers that will help students with poor or no internet service access their lessons online.
They’ve also sent a letter of intent to apply for a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) Bookmobile grant. If that initial proposal is approved, Hawkins County Schools will be allowed to apply for the grant, although Presnell noted that the even if the grant is approved, $45,000 will still be needed to implement the program.
Another pending grant application includes the Tennessee Risk Management Grant for $20,000 to move the entrance at Rogersville Middle School for better security.
Also pending is the Teaching All Students state grant, which was applied for by the Special Education Department along with Volunteer High School last month.
That’s a multiyear training program to help high school teachers and staff build an accessible learning environment for all students, with the goals of reducing the achievement gap and increasing the graduation rate and enrollment in postsecondary education.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said he is excited about the Grow Your Own initiative awarded by the state that pays tuition for employees who have a desire to become teachers in special education.
Hixson said seven employees are enrolled in the program, which covers the cost of earning an undergraduate degree, a teaching credential, a master’s degree and then a teaching certificate in special education.
“It’s huge that it’s in the area of special education, which is one of the hardest areas to recruit teachers,” Hixson said. “It’s a huge win for us in retaining our employees and giving some of them the shot in the arm they need to advance their careers.”
Hixson added, “I want to thank Debbi for all of her efforts, but of all the things she talked about, what stands out in my mind is that Grow Your Own initiative.”