JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A new book spanning Carson-Newman University’s history is available through UT Press.
“Carson-Newman University: From Appalachian Dream to Thriving Educational Community” tells the story of the institution’s beginnings in rural Appalachia in 1851 to a university committed to providing its students with a Christ-centered, world-class education, according to a news release from the school.
Authors Melody Marion and Dr. Amanda Ford trace the school’s humble beginnings that include two dozen presidents; the turmoil of the American Civil War, Reconstruction, and two world wars. The book tells the story of those who led and served at the Baptist institution through trying times as well as times of triumph.
The book is the first written on the university’s history in over six decades. The previous history was written by Dr. Isaac Newton Carr, who served as interim president of the institution in 1948.
Co-authors Marion and Ford both have connections to Carson-Newman, earning their undergraduate degrees from the school.
A Nashville native, Marion earned her master’s degree from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College and enjoyed a longtime career in editorial work at the Baptist Sunday School Board/Lifeway Christian Resources.
Ford serves as an assistant professor of history at C-N and earned degrees from Queen’s University, Belfast and University of Arkansas.
“Carson-Newman University: From Appalachian Dream to Thriving Educational Community” may be purchased online at Amazon or: utpress.org.
