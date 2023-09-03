Carson-New history book

"Carson-Newman University: From Appalachian Dream to Thriving Educational Community"

 CARSON-NEWMAN UNIVERSITY VIA CHARLES KEY

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A new book spanning Carson-Newman University’s history is available through UT Press.

“Carson-Newman University: From Appalachian Dream to Thriving Educational Community” tells the story of the institution’s beginnings in rural Appalachia in 1851 to a university committed to providing its students with a Christ-centered, world-class education, according to a news release from the school.


