NASHVILLE — School systems in Bristol, Kingsport, Sullivan County, Johnson City and Hawkins County are among recipients of a portion of nearly $3 million in career technical education or CTE grants through the state.
Kingsport schools won the highest amount in the Tri-Cities, followed by Bristol and Johnson City.
The Tennessee Department of Education announced the $2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants to 44 school districts for the upcoming academic year. Among local school systems:
• Bristol won $50,000 to add agriculture and collision repair, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing programs.
• Carter County won $25,500 to modernize its welding pathway with industry standard equipment and administer early post-secondary opportunities or EPSOs.
• Hawkins won $19,500 to provide wireless internet for students.
• Johnson City won $45,000 to create a new Mercantile Street Cafe.
• Kingsport won $90,000 to increase ESPOs through new advanced manufacturing equipment and industry-certified opportunities.
• Sullivan County won $34,455 for curriculum to create pre-apprenticeship opportunities.
Districts are eligible to apply for a secondary grant and/or regional career pathways grant, both of which are included in the Perkins Reserve Grant funds provided to states.
All the grants mentioned above from Northeast Tennessee are secondary grants except for the Kingsport one, which was a regional career pathways grant.
The Perkins Reserve Grant (PRG) is a competitive award opportunity made possible through the federal Perkins V legislation passed in 2018.
In 2020, the PRG grant opportunity was redesigned under the four-year Strengthening Career and Technical Education in Tennessee state plan to foster local innovation and support implementation of CTE programs and career pathways, especially in more rural areas, aligned with regionally identified high skill, high wage, and/or in-demand occupations or industries.
During July, the state education department is celebrating Innovative School Models, which are aligned to the programs funded through the PRG awards by eliminating structural barriers that exist between middle and high school, workforce, and postsecondary opportunities.
These models allow students seamlessly to make connections earlier and graduate high school prepared to complete a postsecondary credential or excel in a career pathway of their choice.
“Across the state, districts are focusing on innovating in career and technical education to boost student readiness and access to postsecondary opportunities, and the Perkins Reserve Grant awards help support this important work,” Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said in a news release. “These grant awards provide avenues to build upon and create partnerships between districts, schools and community organizations to expand innovative CTE opportunities for all students.”
A full list of the 44 Tennessee school districts receiving 2022-23 Perkins Reserve Grant awards is available online at tn.gov/education/news.html, while more information about the CTE in Tennessee is available online at tn.gov/education/career-and-technical-education.html.