BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan Central High School graduate who has worked as a bus driver, teacher, academic coach and elementary principal will become the new head of elementary curriculum for Sullivan County Schools.
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox on Tuesday afternoon announced the selection of Cathy Nester as the supervisor of elementary curriculum and instruction, moving her to the central office.
Nester fills a vacancy left by Robin McClellan, who took a position with the Tennessee Department of Education.
Nester is principal of Bluff City Elementary School and has served there since 2010. Cox said in a Wednesday phone interview she will transition from that position in coming weeks after instruction resumes April 5, following this week’s spring break.
He said the Bluff City principalship likely will be filled with an interim for the rest of the school year with a permanent replacement named later.
According to a news release from Cox, Nester’s teaching career began in Blountville at Holston Elementary, where she taught kindergarten for eight years and fourth grade for three years before being named the elementary mathematics specialist for the district.
Nester is a native of Sullivan County and an alumna of Sullivan Central. She received her undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University with a specialization in early childhood development and later earned a master’s of education degree in early childhood education, also from ETSU.
She received her educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University in administration and supervision.
“For 25 years, I have had the privilege to serve Sullivan County Schools, starting as a school bus driver, then teacher, academic coach, and most recently as principal of Bluff City Elementary,” Nester said in the release. “Today, I am humbled and honored to begin a new opportunity, serving our schools and community in an area I believe has tremendous influence in the future of our students, curriculum and instruction.”
Nester and Assistant Director Ingrid DeLoach, who oversees human resources, could not be reached for comment Wednesday, the middle of spring break for the Sullivan County teachers and students.