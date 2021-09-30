KINGSPORT — Nine Dobyns-Bennett High School students have been named Commended Students in the 67th annual 2022 National Merit Scholarship program, which is designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the United States.
Those named as Commended Students from D-B are:
• Benjamin Allen
• Solomon Blair
• Kerri Coen
• Mason Craft
• Henry Homoky
• Jerome Jarjoura
• Neekon Nejad
• Nick Sadeghi
• Rishita Vutukuri
“It is a great honor to celebrate these scholars and their contributions to our school and community,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said. “Not only do they excel in our classrooms, but they also contribute significantly to Kingsport. I am confident they will continue to lead and succeed at the college level.”
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
Although they will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 who entered the competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screening of program entrants.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
From approximately 16,000 students qualified as semifinalists, about 95% are expected to advance to finalist standing, and more than half of them will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. National Merit Scholarship winners of 2022 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.
