Dillingham's death

News of Dillingham’s death was reported in this July 2, 1850, article in the [Nashville] Republican Banner

It’s hard to overstate the importance of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe. It was the second best-selling book of the 19th century (following the Bible) and was translated into 20 languages by 1857, which was remarkable for its time. The novel had a profound effect on the abolitionist movement and on the way average Americans viewed slavery.

In fact, it has been widely reported that Abraham Lincoln, upon being introduced to Stowe in 1862, said she was “the little woman who wrote the book that started this great war.”

Bill Carey is the founder of Tennessee History for Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers cover social studies.