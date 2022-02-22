WISE — The Napoleon Hill Foundation is offering 100 high school students paid tuition for a course based on the Pound native and foundation namesake’s motivational writings.
Enrollment in “The Keys to Success” is being offered to students in the city of Norton and seven counties: Wise, Lee, Scott, Dickenson, Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell.
The three-credit-hour course — taught at UVA Wise for more than 20 years — is based on Hill’s book “Keys to Success.” The course covers mental exercises, self- analysis techniques, encouragement and advice to anyone seeking personal and financial improvement.
“Most individuals that are involved in business and coaching careers are not only aware of the writings of Napoleon Hill, but utilize many of the principles he laid out nearly a century ago in his works,” said Hill Foundation Executive Director Don Green. “Because Hill encouraged and supported mentorship, and was from Southwest Virginia, we wanted to find a way to help our young folks in Southwest Virginia. We are elated to have the opportunity to do so on such a large scale.”
Tuition for the course will be covered through a grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
To learn more or apply to take the online course, visit https://www.napoleon-hill-leaders.com/. For more information, call the Napoleon Hill Foundation at (276) 328-6700 or email napoleonhill@uvawise.edu.