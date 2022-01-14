What was your first job?
My first job that paid an hourly wage was at the Dairy Inn.
How did you get your first job?
I filled out an application and interviewed with the owner.
How long did you work there?
Two years
How much were you paid?
Two dollars and eleven cents an hour
Tell us a bit about the job.
I took orders, made drinks, fries and shakes, cleaned tables, took out the trash and cleaned the equipment.
What did you love about the job?
The money
What did you hate about the job?
Working weekends
What do you do now?
College president
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Be more appreciative of my boss.