Dr. Kristen Westover, president of Mountain Empire Community College

What was your first job?

My first job that paid an hourly wage was at the Dairy Inn.

How did you get your first job?

I filled out an application and interviewed with the owner.

How long did you work there?

Two years

How much were you paid?

Two dollars and eleven cents an hour

Tell us a bit about the job.

I took orders, made drinks, fries and shakes, cleaned tables, took out the trash and cleaned the equipment.

What did you love about the job?

The money

What did you hate about the job?

Working weekends

What do you do now?

College president

If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?

Be more appreciative of my boss.

