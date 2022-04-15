What was your first job?
My first job was waterproofing basements the spring after finishing my senior year of basketball in high school.
How did you get your first job?
I had a friend whose dad owned a construction company.
How long did you work there?
I worked that spring through August when I went to college. I worked for this same person all four summers during college.
How much were you paid?
I made $4 an hour, which was great because minimum wage was $2.90.
Tell us a bit about the job.
This was a very difficult job. We put down the drain tile and then poured the rock over top. It was all done by a shovel and wheelbarrow — no backhoes. And then we tarred the cement block by hand!
What did you love about the job?
I loved making more money than my friends working fast food. It was great knowing I was doing a job that was lasting and beneficial. It was great to have a steady job every summer!
What did you hate about the job?
The only way to get the tar off my arms was by washing off with gasoline, so I didn’t like smelling like gasoline most days after work!
What do you do now?
I was the basketball coach and a teacher at Sullivan East for 32 years and the athletic director for 20 of those years. Before that, I was the basketball coach at Johnson County for four years. After one year of retirement, I am the basketball coach at West Ridge High School.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Hard work is great and essential to being successful; however, faith and family are the most important parts of my life!