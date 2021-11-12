What was your first job?
As a boy, I mowed yards and had a Times News paper route. My first W-2 job was a college summer job as a Good Humor Ice Cream man in the metro D.C. area.
How did you get your first job?
I found out about the job through a radio commercial.
How much were you paid?
Drivers worked on commissions on sales, so I worked seven days a week most weeks. Depending on the weather, there were weeks I earned around $300 — and this was in 1971
Tell us a bit about the job.
I had a regular route in Pimmit Hills and McClean, Virginia, where I wore my all-white uniform and drove the famous Good Humor bells to summon the public to my ice cream truck. I sold products that ranged in price from a nickel to a quarter. I also got to work special events in D.C. such as ballgames and various events on the mall or on the Potomac River.
What did you love about the job?
I enjoyed working with the public and the adventure of living in a basement apartment in D.C.
What did you hate about the job?
The hours were very long, and I didn’t get to spend as much time seeing things that I wanted to see.
What do you do now?
After a career in teaching with the Kingsport City Schools followed by another career as the executive director of a foundation engaged in global health security, I’m now mostly retired and utilizing my work experiences as the president of the Board of Education of the Kingsport City Schools.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
If I could go back and give myself one piece of advice, I would take accounting classes and also become fluent in at least one foreign language. There is no endeavor that doesn’t involve financial spreadsheets, and whatever else anybody ever says, not everybody in the world speaks English. Those two gaps were the hardest to overcome.