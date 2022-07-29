What was your first job? I worked at Nichols Department store in Hopewell, Virginia.
How did you get your first job? This was a new store in our town and I applied when the store was first opening.
How long did you work there? I worked there for approximately 2 and a half years.
How much were you paid? I was paid $3.35 per hour when I first started.
Tell us a bit about the job. I worked in the hardware/homecenter section of the store. I essentially helped customers who were buying paint, hardware items and plumbing items. I would work in the evenings after school and on weekends.
What did you love about the job? I enjoyed the work and made some good friends while working there. I also enjoyed having the extra money as a high school student.
What did you hate about the job? I do not think there was anything I hated about the job. It was a good job for a high school student.
What do you do now? I work for Kingsport City Schools, where I have worked for the past 27 years. I work at our district office as chief student services officer.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? Simply work hard and do your best in all that you do and you will find things will work out well in the end.
