What was your first job?
I was a waitress at a Perkin’s Restaurant in Cincinnati.
How did you get your first job?
I got my worker’s permit at 14½. I dropped off my application and I kept going back to check on it over and over again. The manager looked at me and said, “Well, I guess I’m going to have to hire you since you keep coming back!” I remember my first day I had to watch a bunch of VHS tapes for training. LOL.
How long did you work there?
I worked for Perkin’s Restaurant until I was 19!
How much were you paid?
$2.13 an hour + tips
Tell us a bit about the job.
I worked the breakfast shift on Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. a few days during the week. I waited tables, prepped food, cleaned tables, did sidework, ran food, washed dishes, ran the register ... so just about everything! I tried to make the pancakes once and they were not servable! I’m amazed at the skill it takes to be a cook in a restaurant. Being a waitress taught me incredible lessons about organization, hard work and serving the public!
What did you love about the job?
We had several regulars who would come in and that it was nice to know their names and already know their orders. My parents and grandparents would come in while I was waiting tables during dinner. I worked at Perkin’s for so long my friends and family back home in Cincinnati actually call me “Perky.” I also really loved the pancakes!
What did you hate about the job?
Working as a waitress is one of the hardest jobs I have ever had. I worked with some other friends from my high school, so I really didn’t mind going to work. Sometimes when it was slow I would be bummed because I wasn’t making any money. I had to clean the bathrooms sometimes ... I hated that part.
What do you do now?
I’m a principal and I absolutely LOVE my job. I take my new teachers to Perkin’s Restaurant every May to celebrate the year. It’s where I started and I still love it!