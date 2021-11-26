My First Job: Greg Sturgill

What was your first job?
I mowed yards, put up hay, and worked in tobacco until I was hired at Food Lion. I worked as a bagger/cashier at the Gate City location all through high school. Once I started at King College, I transferred back and forth between the Gate City location and one in Bristol, Va., which is now a Harley-Davidson retailer.
My first teaching position was in Scott County, Virginia. I taught fourth grade at Nickelsville Elementary.
How did you get your first job?
The mowing and farm work jobs were by word of mouth. I applied and interviewed for the job at Food Lion. I remember going in for the interview and bagging groceries the same day. My twin brother went with me to fill out an application, and they hired him as well.
Applied and interviewed at several places once I graduated from King College. Scott County was the first to offer, and, being a graduate of Rye Cove, I was thrilled to work in the school system.
How long did you work there?
I worked at Food Lion for seven years. I gave a week’s notice before starting at Nickelsville. I was just in Scott County for three years before taking a position in Hawkins County.
How much were you paid?
I received $10 a yard and $5 an hour (usually) for putting up hay or tobacco. I believe I made $3.25 an hour when I started at Food Lion. I was making $6.50/hour when I left.
Tell us a bit about the job.
At Food Lion, I bagged and checked out groceries, swept and mopped floors, and cleaned the restrooms.
What did you love about the job?
I loved working with the general public. I made friends with my coworkers and several routine customers. I enjoyed the quick pace and atmosphere.
What did you hate about the job?
I didn’t like cleaning the toilets. Every time I thought about not finishing my education, cleaning a toilet was great motivation to study harder and keep going.
What do you do now?
I am the principal at Volunteer High School. I’ve been with Hawkins County Schools since 2001.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Continue to work hard and dream big.