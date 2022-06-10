Dennis Courtney STREAMWORKS executive director

Dennis Courtney is the founding executive director of the STREAMWORKS Program designed to create science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math initiatives and to promote rigorous STEM activities and competitions in communities.

What was your first job?

When I was 14 years of age, I got my first job shelling peas at Phelps Produce.

How did you get your first job?

Family friend

How long did you work there?

Three months

How much were you paid?

$2.75

Tell us a bit about the job.

Shelled peas from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., outside the main building, under cover.

What did you love about the job?

I worked with six other students, and we would have great conversations during our shifts because we were shelling peas, a lot of peas.

What did you hate about the job?

Peas

What do you do now?

Director of STREAMWORKS.

If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?

The experience helped mold me into the person I am today. My only advice would have been that I should really have tried to make better grades in school and worry less about my social life.

