What was your first job?
When I was 14 years of age, I got my first job shelling peas at Phelps Produce.
How did you get your first job?
Family friend
How long did you work there?
Three months
How much were you paid?
$2.75
Tell us a bit about the job.
Shelled peas from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., outside the main building, under cover.
What did you love about the job?
I worked with six other students, and we would have great conversations during our shifts because we were shelling peas, a lot of peas.
What did you hate about the job?
Peas
What do you do now?
Director of STREAMWORKS.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
The experience helped mold me into the person I am today. My only advice would have been that I should really have tried to make better grades in school and worry less about my social life.