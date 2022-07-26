POUND — Pound may have lost its high school after Wise County consolidated its high schools in 2011, but the town’s graduates can still relive part of their high school experience.

Town residents joined the Historical Society of the Pound on Sunday to unveil and dedicate a one-ton part of the town’s heritage — the façade from the recently demolished Pound High School, which operated from 1953 to 2011.

