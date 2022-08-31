Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of schools for Kingsport City Schools, announced Wednesday that he will retire on Oct. 31.
“After much prayer and discussion, my family and I have made the decision for me to retire, thus ending my tenure as your district leader,” he wrote in a retirement letter sent to the Kingsport Board of Education. “I am blessed to be at a point in my career to explore other exciting opportunities through which I can continue to utilize my talents, skills and experience in the service of others.”
Moorhouse came to Kingsport City Schools in February 2018.
During his tenure, he led the school system through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Few could have predicted the challenges we have encountered, but I believe our district has weathered these unprecedented times with excellence and, in some cases, reached historical levels of performance.”
He said one of the reasons considered for retirement is changes to the state’s new funding formula, which is supposed to reward individual students. Moorhouse said the new rules would provide a new superintendent to work with the board in aligning the school system with the new funding mechanism.
Moorhouse’s contract stipulates he give a 60-day notice.
“Although my days as your director are now numbered, I am eager to assist in making this as smooth a transition as possible,” he said.