Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of schools for Kingsport City Schools, announced Wednesday that he will retire on Oct. 31.

“After much prayer and discussion, my family and I have made the decision for me to retire, thus ending my tenure as your district leader,” he wrote in a retirement letter sent to the Kingsport Board of Education. “I am blessed to be at a point in my career to explore other exciting opportunities through which I can continue to utilize my talents, skills and experience in the service of others.”

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video