Editors note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
From staff reports
MOORESBURG — Barbara Grizzel, a longtime teacher at Mooresburg Elementary School, has been nominated for the Teacher Spotlight by Principal Greg Simpson.
“Ms. Grizzel graduated from Church Hill High School, East Tennessee State University with a B.S. (bachelor’s of science) and Union College for her master’s,” Simpson said.
“She has taught at Mooresburg Elementary for the past 31 years, since January of 1990. She taught kindergarten for half a year, third grade for 30 years, and moved to 4th this year. She was Hawkins County Teacher of the Year for Mooresburg Elementary in 2008-2009.
“Ms. Grizzel has spent her entire teaching career here at Mooresburg Elementary. She commutes every day from Southwest Virginia because this is the place she loves. She is treasured throughout the Mooresburg community and is frequented by former students wanting to see her and share updates on their lives.
“This year, Ms. Grizzel has provided comfort and stability to her students, coworkers and principal. She, like all, has taught in person and in virtual settings. She has continuously provided the same great education to her students as has been the norm throughout her career. We all treasure Ms. Grizzel as part of our Mooresburg family.
“Congratulations to Ms. Grizzel.”