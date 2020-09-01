KINGSPORT — Students in Kingsport City Schools returned for in-person learning Monday for the first time since mid-March, when schools went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things went very well across the district today,” Assistant Superintendent of Administration Schools Andy True said Monday afternoon of the first day of 2020-21 in-person learning.
“There were some typical first-day logistics items to work through, as there are every year, especially with additional safety processes in place: temperature checks as students entered, mask wearing, additional hand sanitizing and school disinfecting, new dining procedures, classroom and hallway social distancing, etc.,” True said. “We couldn’t be more proud of the way students and staff stepped up and made today a success.”
Students, teachers and staff are to wear masks and practice social distancing. Also, meals are served in classrooms, not cafeterias.
City pubic schools have been in session virtually since Aug. 10, but as of Monday, students in grades pre-K through 5 began attending in person every school day. Grades 6-12 returned in a hybrid mode, with group A, with last names starting with A-J, going in-person two days a week and those in group B, with names starting with K-Z, going in-person a separate two days.
Normally, Group A would go Monday and Tuesday and Group B Thursday and Friday, but two consecutive four-day weeks mean students in Group A this week will go Monday and Tuesday and Group B will go Wednesday and Thursday because of an in-service day on Friday. Next week, Group A will go Tuesday and Wednesday and Group B will go Thursday and Friday because of Labor Dayy.
Police urge motorists to obey traffic laws
The resumption of Kingsport in-person learning, on the heels of Sullivan County students returning the week of Aug. 24 in hybrid fashion in pre-K through 12, has put school buses carrying students back on the road for the first time since mid-March.
“The Kingsport Police Department will be patrolling Kingsport’s various school zones and actively enforcing traffic violations,” a news release from Police Chief David Quillin and sent out by Public Information Officer Tom Patton said. “Motorists are urged to slow down, obey all traffic laws, and drive with an increased level of situational awareness, especially around school zones.”
Watching for pedestrian and bicycle traffic also is important around schools, playgrounds and neighborhoods, police said.
Hands-free fines four times higher in school zones
Of particular note, police said, is the hands-free cell phone law, which if violated in a school zone carries a $200 fine.
“One of the newer state laws that went into effect just over a year ago is the Hands Free Tennessee law that, among other things, makes it illegal to have a cell phone in your hand while driving,” the release said.
Although a first-time offense is a $50 fine and a third-time or higher offense or an offense resulting in a crash is a $100 fine, if the offense occurs in a work zone of school zone, the fine increases to $200.
Drop-off rules
The police said that according to the National Safe Routes to School program, more children are hit by cars near schools than at any other location, making following drop-off rules important.
That means don’t double park, which blocks visibility for other children and vehicles; don’t load or unload children across the street from the school; carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school; have children exit the vehicle from the side of the vehicle facing the curb rather than the side of the vehicle facing traffic; and use crosswalks instead of jaywalking or allowing your children to do so.
Bus safety
According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are 4 to 7 years old, and they’re walking, hit by the bus or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus.
“If you’re driving behind a bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop once the yellow lights start flashing. It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children,” the release said.
Police said never pass a bus from behind or from either direction if you’re on an undivided road if it is stopped to load or unload children. If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.
“This is true even on multi-lane highways unless there is a barrier or grass or raised concrete median physically dividing the two directions of the highway. Multi-lane highways only divided by center turn lanes do not satisfy this criteria, so both directions must stop for a stopped school bus,” the release said. “The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.”