The application deadline for tnAchieves mentors is Friday, Dec. 4. The program as of Monday still needed 2,000 volunteers across the state, including 181 in Northeast Tennessee. The need is Carter County 36; Greene County 39; Hancock County 1; Hawkins County 18; Johnson County 4; Sullivan County 65; and Washington County 18.
Mentors provide reminders, serve as a resource and offer encouragement for TN Promise students, may who will be the first in their families to go to college.
The tnAchieves mentoring requires a one-hour-per-month commitment. In 2021, mentoring will take place entirely online with support from a virtual mentoring platform called tnAchieves CONNECT. Potential mentors must be 21, are subject to a background check and must complete a one-hour training session. Applications may be completed online at tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply.