BLOUNTVILLE — Former Tigers beware: The Blountville Middle School, former Blountville High and Junior High, and Blountville Elementary will hold "Memory Walks" 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Any former students or community members who want to walk the halls of the schools, closing at the end of the school year in May, and reminisce may attend. Commemorative items are being made, including $40 picture plates, and proceeds from those will benefit the Blountville Community Chest.
The memorabilia sales of things like trophies, flags and some annuals will help the athletic or band programs at Sullivan Central Middle, where students in Blountville Middle's zone will be moved. Blountville Middle is at 1651 Blountville Blvd., just before the Sullivan County Public Library. Follow the entrance and administration signs to the middle school entry.