BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University are building a bridge for Southwest Virginia students interested in a career in dentistry.
SWVA Dental Explorer Day and Night brings representatives from VCU’s School of Dentistry to the MECC campus on May 19-20, MECC dental assistant program coordinator Dr. Emily Bowen said Wednesday.
“The target audience is high school students in grades 9–12, as well as students already enrolled in college,” said Bowen. “This gives students, families and parents a chance to see what’s involved in terms of expense, application and coursework to prepare for dental school.”
Bowen said Dental Explorer Day stems from a 2020 conference of the LENOWISCO Oral Health Coalition on dental care access in the region. Representatives of LENOWISCO Planning District, MECC, UVA Wise and other community organizations identified a need for recruiting and training more dental care providers from Southwest Virginia to practice in the region.
From that conference, Bowen said VCU agreed to expand its annual Richmond summer camp for students to May’s event in Big Stone Gap. The May 19 session — Dental Explorer Night, 6-7:30 p.m. at MECC’s main campus — is aimed at college students and graduates.
Dental Explorer Day on May 20 — from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the college’s Center for Workforce Innovation for Appalachia, 3965 Kent Junction Road near Appalachia — will introduce high school students and families to a dentistry career. Students can try dental lab activities, and lunch will be provided.
Bowen said both events will give local students access to VCU admissions faculty for advice on applying to dental school and to get some hands-on experience in MECC’s dental labs.
“Nationally most dental schools have an acceptance rate of less than 5%,” said Bowen, “so it is a tremendous opportunity for students in our region.”
The deadline for registration for Dental Explorer Day is Friday, April 15. Registration requires an application, including a complete Google Form application with personal statement, a resume and copy of an unofficial high school transcript.
Signup for Dental Explorer Night can be done through April 19. Both events are free.
For more information, contact:
• Lindsay Smith at smithlj2@vcu.edu; (804) 628-2883
• Dr. Emily Bowen at ebowen@mecc.edu