BIG STONE GAP — Getting new high school graduates a tuition-free education and adding a new on-campus gathering place are among the goals for Mountain Empire Community College in its 51st year.
College President Kristen Westover said MECC’s Promise Program announced in December will give the high school class of 2023 across the college’s service region of Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and city of Norton a chance to attend two years of community college and earn an associate’s degree.
Westover said the Promise Program — started with a $750,000 grant from the Charlottesville-based Genan Foundation and additional support from local governments — will help bridge the gap between a student’s eligibility for state and federal financial aid and the total tuition cost for two years of study at MECC.
Students would still have to cover textbooks, materials and fees.
MECC has offered free-tuition for qualifying high school graduates through its Appalachian Mountain Scholars program for several years, and Westover said that program has allowed those students to continue as transfer students at UVA Wise. She said she would like to see ways to continue a similar partnership through the Promise Program.
Westover said MECC maintains its importance in the region with a variety of career training programs. The college’s Center for Workforce and Innovation in Appalachia — located in the former Appalachia Elementary School campus — houses some of those programs.
A commercial driver’s license program, utility lineman’s program, construction trades and dental assistant course at the center have helped address workforce needs in the region, she said, along with longtime programs in HVAC design and installation, solar power, manufacturing technology and medical professions housed at the main MECC campus.
Westover said MECC’s overall enrollment has tracked with population decline in the college’s service region. While the college has seen less than 5% enrollment decline, she noted, enrollment in MECC’s career programs has risen by 25%.
MECC has also expanded career training to inmates at the state Department of Correction’s Camp 18 in Coeburn with courses in welding and machining.
Westover said MECC’s campus will see a new feature in the next few years with a planned amphitheater for hosting college events and community arts programs. The college received $1.5 million in Slemp Foundation grant money and a $500,000 grant from the Rapha Foundation in 2022 to begin planning and design for what will be an estimated $5.6 million, two-phase project.
Construction on the amphitheater should start in the 2023-24 fiscal year, Westover said.