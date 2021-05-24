BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College will offer Virginia G3 financial assistance this fall to eligible students seeking certifications and degrees that will lead to an in-demand job.
G3 Scholarships cover tuition and fees for individuals who qualify for state financial aid, allowing students to gain the skills they need for a good career in their community without worrying about costs. Funding is available for select programs in five of Virginia’s most in-demand industries, including early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades.
“Mountain Empire Community College offers amazing educational programming in each of the G3 priority areas, leading graduates to well-paying regional job opportunities in high demand fields,” said MECC President Kristen Westover.
“Thanks to G3, these programs are not only accessible and attainable, but also affordable. There has never been a better time in the commonwealth of Virginia to get skills, get a job and get ahead,” Westover added.
Applicants for G3 Scholarships must meet certain financial qualifications. For example, a student’s household income (for a family of four) must be less than $106,000 or a single adult making less than $51,000. Income thresholds vary as the household number increases. Once a student qualifies, G3 Scholarships require a level of academic performance to stay eligible. For full-time students who also receive the maximum Pell Grant, additional scholarship benefits are designed to help offset cost of living so they can continue to take care of their family while earning their degree or certificate.
Typically, the cost of attendance for a full-time student at MECC is $4,650 per year. The G3 Scholarship is a last dollar scholarship that, with other financial aid, could bring that cost down to $0.
More information on G3 Scholarship and eligible programs of study can be found at www.mecc.edu/G3. To schedule an appointment with an advisor, visit www.mecc.edu or call (276) 523-2400.