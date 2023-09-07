Local News Logo

BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College has been accredited jointly by the National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.

The designation makes MECC one of nine Virginia community colleges among the 23-college system so designated. Of the 84 public and private colleges in Virginia, only 25 percent of them hold the accreditation.


