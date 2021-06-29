The third cohort of Mountain Empire Community College’s dental assistants graduated on Friday in the Goodloe Center.
Students celebrated their accomplishments with friends and family in attendance. Many grads have already secured jobs in regional dental offices, and two students have been accepted to dental hygiene school. For enrollment options and program information, visit online: mecc.edu
MECC Dental Assistant Program 2021 graduates:
Back row, from left: Marissa Hardin, Brieann Lomax, Ashley McGraw, Hannah Garrett
Front row, from left: Dr. Emily Kate Bowen, Program Director,;Shellby Rose, Caleigh Fletcher, Cheyenne Burke, Kathryn Courtney, Taylor Perry; and Kathy Ison, adjunct faculty