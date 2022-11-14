MECC grants

MECC Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia Director Lee Davis discusses two of the programs — commercial driver’s license training and lineman certification — that will benefit from $1.34 million approved and pending state and federal grants. Students of those programs train in the background.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

APPALACHIA — Federal and state grants totaling $1.34 million are being lined up to expand trade programs at Mountain Empire Community College’s off-site center near Appalachia.

Lee Davis, director of the college’s Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia (CWIA), said Thursday that a Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission grant for $419,732 and a pending $925,000 federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant through the Virginia Department of Energy will fund:

