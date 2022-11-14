MECC Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia Director Lee Davis discusses two of the programs — commercial driver’s license training and lineman certification — that will benefit from $1.34 million approved and pending state and federal grants. Students of those programs train in the background.
APPALACHIA — Federal and state grants totaling $1.34 million are being lined up to expand trade programs at Mountain Empire Community College’s off-site center near Appalachia.
Lee Davis, director of the college’s Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia (CWIA), said Thursday that a Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission grant for $419,732 and a pending $925,000 federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant through the Virginia Department of Energy will fund:
• An expanded commercial driver’s license (CDL) program
• Sheet metal fabrication coursework for the college’s HVAC program
• Electrical and HVAC upgrades to the center
• Installation of two garage doors in classroom spaces on the building’s main floor to improve access for courses
The two grants are being funneled through the MECC Foundation, according to college spokesperson Amy Greear. The tobacco commission grant was finalized Oct. 25, she said, and the AMLER grant is pending final approval.
Davis said the new programs could begin as soon as summer 2023 and build upon existing CWIA programs, including welding/fabrication, electrical, masonry, carpentry, plumbing, utility lineman certification and dental technician training.
Greear said machinery manufacturer Komatsu is contributing about $65,000 worth of equipment, material and instructional support for the precision machining program.
The commercial driver’s license program is already benefiting from the tobacco commission grant, Davis said, with a new truck and low-time school bus added to the commercial driver’s license training fleet. That will help add to the number of students in each class. Thanks to coordination with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, he added, CDL students at the center have been able to complete the course and test for their license on-site instead of having to go to a DMV office.
MECC President Kristen Westover credited Komatsu’s help in developing the precision machining program and opportunities for graduates to remain in the area while working at good-paying jobs.
“We also recognize the need for trained CDL drivers in the region and are excited to support space in our program for additional students,” Westover said.
A smart farming lab projected for opening in 2019 should have its laboratory facility opening in a few months, Davis said, while a drone training component has been operating for several months at the MECC main campus.
The LENOWISCO Planning District has also been working with MECC on Project Thoroughbred — an effort to encourage specialty grain farming in the region for the brewing industry — and the smart farming lab will add to that work, Davis said. The program has also helped support 11 farming operations in the Lee County area.