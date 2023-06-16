Tennessee Board of Regents logo
TENNESSEE BOARD OF REGENTS

CHATTANOOGA — During its quarterly meeting Friday, the Tennessee Board of Regents appointed Heath McMillian as president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson.

Heath McMilliam

Heath McMillian

McMillian came to TCAT Jackson in May 2022 as executive vice president to lead development of the BlueOval City Campus, and has been serving as interim president since October when former president Jeff Sisk was appointed executive director of the systemwide TBR Center for Workforce Development.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you