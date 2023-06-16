CHATTANOOGA — During its quarterly meeting Friday, the Tennessee Board of Regents appointed Heath McMillian as president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson.
McMillian came to TCAT Jackson in May 2022 as executive vice president to lead development of the BlueOval City Campus, and has been serving as interim president since October when former president Jeff Sisk was appointed executive director of the systemwide TBR Center for Workforce Development.
TCAT Jackson’s new president previously served as executive director of economic and workforce development at Northeast State Community College, and worked for 13 years at Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport.
“I am grateful and humbled to be selected as the next president of such a fantastic institution,” McMillian said. “I’m thankful for the faith the Board of Regents, the Chancellor, and the community placed in me to work alongside such a dedicated team at TCAT Jackson. Together, we will strive for excellence in student success, workforce development for regional employers, and economic and community development.”
IN OTHER ACTION
Meeting at Chattanooga State Community College, the board also approved tuition increases of 3% for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year at the state’s community and technical colleges, to cover a small portion of inflationary cost increases the colleges are facing and the colleges share of salary increases not funded by the state.
It is the system’s first tuition increase since 2021 and only the second in four years. It is in line with the percentage increase in tuition at the state’s public universities, although overall tuition and fees at community and technical colleges are roughly one-third of the public four-year institutions, excluding room and board.
At the community colleges, tuition for in-state students will rise by $5 for each credit hour up to 12 hours per semester, to $176, a 2.92% increase, and by $1 per credit hour beyond 12 hours, to $38. Students taking a full course load of 15 credit hours will see an increase of $63 per semester at 11 community colleges and $66 and $68 at the two others, due to small $3 to $5 increases in mandatory student activity and student government fees there. Combined tuition and mandatory fees (fees paid by all students, excluding class-specific fees) will range from $2,363 to $2,402 per semester.
At the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, the flat trimester tuition rate will rise by $37. Including the current $83 mandatory fee, which is not increasing, students will pay $1,373 per trimester, a 2.8% increase.
Most students at the community and technical colleges attend free of tuition and mandatory fees, which are covered by Tennessee Promise for new high school graduates, Tennessee Reconnect for adults without college credentials, and other state and federal student financial aid.
The board also voted to suspend campus online course fees for the four consecutive year, but approved a $2 increase in the Tennessee eCampus rates, to $70 per credit hour.