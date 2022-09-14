Court Gavel

GREENEVILLE — After morning jury selection and opening statements in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, attorneys got down to afternoon examination and cross examination of a former Sullivan County teacher suing his former boss.

A jury is expected to decide the case later this week.

Jeremy McLaughlin

McLaughlin
David Cox

Cox, Sullivan County director of schools 2019-21.
Joseph Hubbard

Joeseph Hubbard, attorney

Rick Colbert

Rick Colbert, attorney

