GREENEVILLE — After morning jury selection and opening statements in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, attorneys got down to afternoon examination and cross examination of a former Sullivan County teacher suing his former boss.
A jury is expected to decide the case later this week.
Jeremy McLaughlin, 37, from Abingdon, alleges his three-day unpaid suspension, which cost him $747.30 in 2020, violated his right of free speech. However, the local school system maintains the former teacher was justly suspended for unprofessional conduct, even though the judge hearing the jury case has already ruled all but one action mentioned in the lawsuit is protected free speech under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
MCLAUGHLIN VS. SULLIVAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ET AL: WHO IS SUING WHO?
Former Sullivan Central High and West Ridge High physics teacher McLaughlin, a former Sullivan County Education Association president and tenured teacher who worked almost a decade with the school system, is suing then-Director of Schools David Cox and Sullivan County Schools for the three-day suspension Cox gave McLaughlin in September 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attorneys Joseph Hubbard and Rick Colbert of Nashville represent McLaughlin, while Chris McCarty and Sallie Neese of Knoxville represent Cox and the school system in Eastern Division U.S. District Court.
In cross examination questioning by McCarty, McLaughlin indicated he made more at a job he got in October 2020 and even more at one he took later compared to his teaching job, first with a software company, Fonteva, and then with his current employer, Flight Safety International.
- Originally included as issues in the case are a series of six Facebook posts McLaughlin made concerning the pandemic and folks not wanting to wear masks, many laced with expletives including fand s, and another one saying “no fway” that then-President Donald Trump could legally delay the 2020 presidential election.
The 2020 posts were May 7, June 25, July 24, 25 and 30 and Aug. 2. He responded to an Aug. 18 letter from the school system, the first in a chain of letters and emails that ended with his suspension Sept. 3 and Cox upholding the suspension Sept. 24 after a Sept. 22 conference with McLaughlin.
McLaughlin’s suit alleges the school system investigated him only after parents upset with his speech before the Board of Education, at a public comment part of a meeting where he argued Aug. 13 to keep students all virtual instead of going with a hybrid in-person/virtual model at the start of the 2021-22 school year, a decision the board made Aug. 7.
“He never had a problem with what Mr. McLaughlin said to the board that night at the meeting,” McCarty said in opening arguments.
JUDGE IDENTIFIES PROTECTED SPEECH
Judge Clifton Corker recently ruled that all the instances cited in the case were protected speech, including a Facebook post attacking a survey of Sullivan County teachers because it had the options of in-person, hybrid or something else, with no mention of the option to remain fully virtual.
In contrast, however, Corker already has ruled that the comments McLaughlin made in the Aug. 4, 2020, post, communicating with others including a former student and a former Virginia teacher from his high school years, were not protected speech. McCarty said those comments by the then-teacher show McLaughlin “tried to sabotage a teacher survey during the pandemic,” although McLaughlin repeatedly denied that in sworn testimony.
In Facebook comments on his Aug. 4, 2020, post, McLaughlin pointed out that the Survey Gizmo used to poll teachers allowed teachers to vote multiple times and also allowed anyone who used the link, Sullivan teacher or not, to vote in that survey multiple times.
All either scenario required was to go into incognito mode on a cell phone or computer. The former teacher and a former student indicated they participated in the survey.
McLaughlin seeks to have his suspension declared unlawful, back pay and a declaration the suspension was contrary to the First Amendment.
“Who likes to be told what they can and cannot say by the government?” Hubbard asked in his opening statement, even if those statements are crude or vulgar. McCarty said, “This is about evidence. It’s about all the evidence.”
Eight jurors, including two alternates, were chosen after the first round of challenges took out four jurors, who were excused. Two of the eight, not identified until deliberations start, are alternate jurors who will hear the case but be dismissed when deliberations start if not needed. Of the eight, two are men and six women.
In a conversation at the end of the day, after the jury left the courtroom, Colbert said the next two to testify Wednesday would be Cox and Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid Deloach, who oversees human resources for the school system. Colbert said if things go as expected, those would be the only additional witnesses, sentiments echoed by McCarty.
Colbert and Corker indicated the trial might go to the jury for deliberation Wednesday afternoon or sometime Thursday.