Northeast state community college new logo

NASHVILLE — The “doctor commissioner” is coming back home.

Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord officially has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. He is a former vice president at the Blountville-based college with satellite campuses, including ones in Kingsport and Johnson City.

Jeff McCord

The Tennessee Board of Regents unanimously voted to appoint Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord as the new president of Northeast State Community College during a called online meeting Monday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video