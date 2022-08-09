The Tennessee Board of Regents unanimously voted to appoint Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord as the new president of Northeast State Community College during a called online meeting Monday.
NASHVILLE — The “doctor commissioner” is coming back home.
Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord officially has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. He is a former vice president at the Blountville-based college with satellite campuses, including ones in Kingsport and Johnson City.
The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
“It’s no secret to the folks I know in Nashville how special I think Northeast Tennessee is. Central to that is Northeast State,” McCord said after the vote. “I’m humbled. I’m honored.”
The vote was unanimous among those participating in the virtual meeting, 12-0.
TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings last week announced she had recommended the appointment of McCord as the next president of the college. He is to start Oct. 1.
Regent Miles Burdine, chairman of the search committee and head of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said the committee narrowed the field of 58 applicants down to four finalists, including McCord, who were all interviewed on campus last month. Tydings then made a recommendation from those four after reviewing resumes, references, comments from faculty, staff and the public and other information.
“Our region is so excited to welcome back Dr. Jeff McCord,” Burdine said.
McCord is sometimes referenced by friends as “Dr. Commissioner” McCord because of the state position he has held since January of 2019 and his doctorate degree.
Before going to work for the state, McCord served as vice president for economic and workforce development for nine years at NSCC, following a 16-year career with Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co., where his wife, CeeGee, still works.
Come Oct. 1, McCord is to replace the most recent full-time president, Bethany Bullock, who resigned from the position, and interim President Connie Marshall, who was one of the four finalists.
Marshall was vice president of academic affairs before replacing Bullock on an interim basis, and TBR Vice Chairman Emily Reynolds thanked Marshall for being a steady force for the college in her interim role and said she and McCord were well acquainted and would work well together.
The other two finalists for the position were Central Ohio Technical College Provost Eric Heiser and Robert Brandon, vice president of academic and student services at Southwest Virginia Community College in Richlands, Virginia. All but Heiser had a connection to the region.
McCord earned a doctorate of education in learning and leadership at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, a master of business administration with a concentration in information systems at Kennesaw State University in Georgia and a bachelor of science in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.