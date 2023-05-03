KINGPSORT — Mayor Pat Shull said he plans to nominate former Board of Education member Tim Dean to serve on the board again.
Dean would replace Jim Welch, who is resigning his BOE seat effective June 30. If approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, this would mark Dean's second short-term appointment to the five-member board. He was appointed in January 2021 to replace Carrie Upshaw, who died while in office before completing her term.
He served four years after election to the board, from 2001 to 2005.
"In consultation with the current BOE President, Melissa Woods, I intend to nominate Mr. Tim Dean, a great citizen and former BOE member, to replace Jim effective 1 July 2023," he said in his emailed weekly city update.
"Per the City Charter, replacing a BOE member is a BMA (Board of Mayor and Aldermen) responsibility."
Welch, a retired Robinson Middle School history teacher, said he was uncomfortable continuing to serve beyond the four-year term ending June 30 to which he was elected. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen in late 2021 extended the city election from May 2023 to August of 2024.
"I wish to thank and congratulate Jim on his outstanding service to our community, including service as BOE president," Shull wrote. "Jim did a marvelous job helping steer the City school system during a turbulent time. I appreciate his wise counsel and friendship."
Welch has said he plans to spend a few months in Europe with his wife after leaving the board. He taught school for 30 years and will have served on the school board for four.