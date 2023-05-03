Kingsport logo

Kingsport logo

KINGPSORT — Mayor Pat Shull said he plans to nominate former Board of Education member Tim Dean to serve on the board again.

Tim Dean

Twice past and potential future Kingsport Board of Education member Tim Dean

Dean would replace Jim Welch, who is resigning his BOE seat effective June 30. If approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, this would mark Dean's second short-term appointment to the five-member board. He was appointed in January 2021 to replace Carrie Upshaw, who died while in office before completing her term.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you