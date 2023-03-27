Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals, assistant principals and other school building-level administrators in the greater Kingsport area.
KINGSPORT — Mary Jernigan of Sullivan County Schools is the latest recipient of the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Sullivan Gardens Elementary School Principal Bill Dunham nominated Jernigan.
"Mary has worked for the Sullivan County Department of Education as a resource teacher since 2014, beginning at Sullivan South High School, and for the last two years at Sullivan Gardens Elementary School," Dunham wrote in his nomination.
"Mrs. Jernigan is an outstanding educator in that she provides an individualized program of service to the students she serves," he wrote.
Jernigan holds a doctoral degree in chemistry/science, from the University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and a master's degree in Special Education from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Her bachelor's degree in chemistry/science is from University Of Illinois At Urbana.
"She is in tune with each of her student's specific needs, and helps them reach their goals by helping them close specific gap skills," he said. "Making students feel successful is key to student achievement, and Mrs. Jernigan helps her students feel successful every day."