BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has named Dr. Connie Marshall as vice president for Academic Affairs.
Marshall will support faculty through oversight of curriculum, academic programming, policy implementation, accreditation activities and other essential areas in this role.
“I look forward to working with the college’s dedicated faculty and staff to meet the current and future needs of our service area’s stakeholders, including students, community members, and business and industry,” Marshall said in a news release.
Marshall’s career at Northeast State spans more than 20 years. She was the architect behind the college’s Cardiovascular Technology (CVT) program. With Marshall’s leadership from inception to accreditation, the program evolved into two options: invasive and non-invasive cardiovascular technology.
The college awards associate of applied science degrees in both areas.
Marshall was named dean of the college’s Health Professions division in 2013. In this role, she provided oversight and coordination for continuing accreditation for seven allied health programs based at the Regional Center for Health Professions in Kingsport.
Marshall has served as interim vice president for Academic Affairs since Feb. 1, 2019.
“Dr. Marshall’s academic and leadership experience made her an outstanding candidate to lead the next season of Academic Affairs at the college,” Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said. “We could not be more pleased to name her VP for Academic Affairs. We are excited about her future contributions to the quality of education that Northeast State offers its students.”
In 2019, Marshall was selected for the Tennessee Higher Education Leadership and Innovation Fellows program. As designed, the program develops the next generation of enterprise leaders in higher education. She also earned the college’s Outstanding Faculty Award for 2010-11.
Marshall holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy analysis at East Tennessee State University. She also has a master of arts degree in education and a bachelor of science in organizational management from Tusculum University.