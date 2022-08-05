ROGERSVILLE — Voters in Hawkins County returned to the polls on Thursday, but with almost every local race uncontested, turnout was only about 12%.
Local Elections
The new Hawkins County Mayor will be Mark DeWitte, who defeated independent candidate David Bailey 2,995, or 73.05%, to 1,090, or 26.59%.
“I am grateful to everyone who voted and supported me,” DeWitte said. “I will do the best that I can for Hawkins County.”
DeWitte, who is also on the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, will have to step down later this month prior to assuming the mayor’s office.
Only two county commission races were contested. The commission, which now includes 21 members, with three representatives per district, will shrink to 14 commissioners, with two per district.
In District 1, John Gibson and incumbent Syble Trent captured the two seats, besting independent Mindy Fleishour. Gibson garnered 190 votes or 39.83%; Trent, 170 or 36.64%; and Fleishour 116 or 24.32%.
In District 2, incumbents Jeff Barrett and Tom Kern beat out Democratic candidate George Salaita. Barrett received 352 votes or 46.01%; Kern, 300 or 39.22%, and Salaita 106 or 13.86%.
Barrett said he was pleased to be re-elected.
“I like it,” Barrett said. “It’s a lot of work, but I enjoy helping people.”
The two remaining contested local races were for two school board seats for District 4 and District 7.
In District 4, Hannah Winegar beat independent incumbent Tecky Hicks. Winegar drew 405 votes, or 56.41%, while Hicks received 311, or 43.31%.
“Winning an election is humbling,” Winegar said. “You put your name out there for people to judge you, and I’m glad I came out on the other side.”
In District 7, newcomer Alina Gorlova edged Democratic incumbent Judy Trent by a mere 19 votes. Gorlova garnered 317 votes, or 51.54%, while Trent received 298 or 48.46%.
The remaining races in the county general election were uncontested.
Three candidates also ran in the primary for the three open Rogersville City School Board of Education seats. Incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent will move on to the general election unopposed.
State and federal offices
Several candidates in the state primary ran unopposed, including House District 3 and District 9 GOP incumbents, Scotty Campbell and Gary Hicks, who will also be unopposed in the November general election.
Republican incumbent Diana Harshbarger was unopposed in the District 1 U.S. House of Representatives race. She will face off against Democrat Cameron Parsons in the general election.
Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee was also unopposed but will face Democrat Jason Martin in November.
In Hawkins County, Martin garnered 161 votes or 50.63%%; Carnita Atwater, 80 or 25.16%; and JB Smiley 76 or 23.90%.
All results are unofficial until certified.