Edward Roberts

Edward Robers, Tusculum University

 CONTRIBUTED BY TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY

GREENEVILLE — Edward Roberts, a 25-year fundraising veteran in higher education and other nonprofit organizations, has been named vice president for institutional advancement at Tusculum University.

He is an alumnus of the Presbyterian-affiliated Tusculum and has worked in Johnson City and Southwest Virginia, crediting a Johnson City position with the Boy Scouts as a pivotal time in his career.

