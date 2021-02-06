RICHMOND — After 11 months in partial or full remote learning, Virginia schools should move to in-person classes by March 15.
That was the announcement Friday by Gov. Ralph Northam, and Southwest Virginia school division officials said that making the switch will not be a big change from what the region’s schools have been doing this academic year.
Northam said health data since the pandemic began in March 2020 has shown that schools have been an outlier in how COVID-19 infections have grown over the last 11 months in Virginia.
“Schools don’t have the kind of spread found in other congregate settings,” Northam said during a press conference on the current pandemic status and vaccinations in Virginia.
While calling the state’s students “champions” for adapting to remote learning or mixes of classroom and remote computer-based learning, Northam said data and pediatricians’ experience across the state have shown increases in behavioral problems, mental health issues and substance abuse. Overall academic performance across the state’s school population is on the decline, he added.
“Children learn better in classrooms and that’s where they need to be,” Northam said, adding that he expected all school divisions to plan for bringing students back into schools by March 15.
Part of that planning is based on the current inclusion of teachers and school staff in vaccination priority in the state, Northam said. Federal CARES Act funding and state revenues will be available to help with the move, he added, and divisions should consider the possibility of summer school to help address learning loss from students having to learn remotely.
“The (Centers for Disease Control) say it’s possible to do this safely,” Northam said. “Dr. (Anthony) Fauci has said it’s possible to do this safely, and President Biden has said it’s possible to do this safely.
Asked if the announcement was a mandate to school systems, Northam said, “This is a direction from the governor.”
State Superintendent of Instruction James Lane said some school divisions across the commonwealth have already been open for up to five days a week since the school year began. Adding days to the current school year calendar or extra hours to the school day may be an option for some systems, he added.
Lane said a Virginia Learns work group is being formed to look at ways of dealing with students’ academic performance drops, with different divisions handling the issue depending on how they have dealt with the pandemic.
Asked if some school systems are dealing with pandemic-related teacher shortages, Lane said the General Assembly has already given waiver authority for allowing long-term substitute teachers to extend from 90 days to 180 days of teaching in a school year.
School superintendents in Norton and Scott, Wise and Lee counties all said Friday that Northam’s directive does not mean much difference in how their divisions are already operating.
Scott County Superintendent John Ferguson said that remote learning will still be available if parents choose that for their children, but the system is ready for the change even after a delayed school year start on last Aug. 24.
“For us, it will be, and again, that was just a targeted day; that is not a mandated date,” Ferguson said. “It’s what he would prefer, I guess, if that’s the proper word to use, but we’ll continue as we have been. We still have folks that are fearful of sending their children back, and rightfully so, and our doors will be open for those who have come back, or who are with us from the start. Many have come back to us, so we’ll continue to do that.”
“The impact for us is minimal,” said Norton Superintendent Gina Wohlford of the system’s four days of class and one remote learning day each week. “We entered day 111 today, and even on snow days we’ve been able to do remote learning.”
Wohlford credited a strong mitigation and cleaning program with preventing any school closings and limiting the number of COVID-19 infections among students and staff.
“In terms of impact, this is not going to be tremendous because we’ve been in the place (Northam) wants us to be,” said Wise County Superintendent Greg Mullins. “Community transmission really hasn’t begun in our schools.”
Lee County interim Superintendent Brian Dean agreed with Mullins, saying that the county system has been operating on a hybrid of in-class and remote instruction since the academic year began.
Wohlford said that getting teachers and staff vaccinated under the state’s priority system has gone well generally, with some concerns as the state made changes to its vaccine registration system.
Mullins and Dean echoed Wohlford’s comments on the vaccine situation. Mullins said that about 75% percent of Wise County’s school employees have gotten at least a first vaccine dose and more than 50% have gotten two doses.
Dean said that between one-third and one-half of Lee County school staff and teachers have gotten vaccinations, but that number will increase by Feb. 12 with another scheduled round of second-dose vaccinations.
“Our teachers and staff members, those who have opted to get the vaccine, starting next week, they will start receiving the second round of it, and we’ve had a very good response,” Ferguson said of Scott County school employees. “On our survey, we had over 70% who answered or participated in the survey said they were going to receive the vaccine, so that’s good. The second round will start next week, second dose.”
Wohlford, Mullins and Dean said they expect a more intensive summer school program this year to help students in elementary, middle and high school grades address academic gaps created by pandemic-caused class changes.
“We’re looking at the possibility of an enhanced, very realistic summer program,” Mullins said. “It would be on a voluntary basis and would reach out to a wide range of students.”
Special needs students who have not had the opportunity for needed in-person instruction would be major beneficiaries of a summer program. Wohlford said Norton could see a three-week, three-days-weekly program to help students across all grades with learning loss, and Dean said Lee County also can consider a similar program.
“We budgeted for summer school and have tutoring money that we could apply to this,” Wohlford said.
Ferguson said he expects few changes in how Scott County will provide summer school.
“We’ll continue with our remedial-type instruction as we always have done,” he said. “I don’t see any real changes in regard to that, any mandates. That will be optional for those parents, for those families who want their children to participate. And I’m sure we will get more clarification from the (state) Department of Education here in the next little bit, through memos and things of that nature, whether it’s grant opportunities or use of some of our CARES funding to help financially support this.”