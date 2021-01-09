Why are snow days held in Sullivan County and Kingsport schools when all students are learning virtually?
Both Sullivan and Kingsport, along with Hawkins County and other school systems in the region, had a snow day Friday even though the systems are virtual right now, or in the case of Hawkins County virtual except for students deemed at high risk of falling behind academically.
Cox said the reason is that teachers are still reporting to schools but might have trouble getting there or risk being in accidents when roads are in poor condition. Teachers are teaching from school, not home, unless they are quarantined or isolated and still able to teach. Then, they teach from home.
Another reason, he said, is that the free meal distribution to students and all children 18 or younger continues on virtual days but not on snow days. Cox said the snow days mean folks won't be trying to come in to get the free youth meals when road conditions could be dangerous; likewise, school nutrition workers and those helping distribute the food could have safety issues getting to work.
Also, the system will use school buses to deliver meals on an as-requested basis. The meal distribution points are seven schools: Blountville and Emmettt elementary schools; Colonial Heights Middle; and East, North, South, Central high schools.
"I concur with both of these things," said Andy True, KCS assistant superintendent of administration.
Each virtual school day, KCS runs all bus routes and to other places upon request delivering meals to those 18 or younger, and also operates four pickup points at Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt elementary schools.
He said putting buses and drivers on the road delivering or picking up food was simply too big of a risk with Friday's snow.