Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue.
Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
Milligan ranked No. 12 among the “Best Regional Universities” in the South. In addition, Milligan ranked at No. 2 among “Best Value Schools” and at No. 32 among “Top Performers on Social Mobility” in the same category.
“Milligan strives to deliver high quality and affordability while remaining committed to our core values of scholarship, community and faith,” said Milligan President Bill Greer. “I believe these rankings reflect on our commitment to our mission of educating men and women to be servant- leaders, as well as on our faculty and staff’s dedication to the success of our students.”
Emory & Henry College ranked No. 20 for “Best Regional Universities” in the South. It also ranked No. 77 among the universities listed as “Top Performers on Social Mobility.”
“The rankings reflect our commitment to grow regionally and offer market-demand programs while keeping the foundation of a liberal arts education,” said E&H President John W. Wells. “Our students are critical thinkers, leaders and problem solvers when they start their careers or graduate programs due to their broad educational experience at Emory & Henry. With our emphasis on student success offerings and the commitment of our loyal alumni, we are making great opportunities happen here.”
The competitive ranking takes into account several factors, including graduation rate, alumni giving, academic reputation, class sizes and financial support, according to E&H.
King University in Bristol ranked No. 48 in the “Best Regional Universities” in the South. It also ranked No. 38 for “Best Value School.” Its tuition and fees are currently listed at $32,838, according to U.S. News & World Report.
East Tennessee State University in Johnson City ranked No. 317 in the national universities ranking. It also ranked No. 178 in “Top Performers on Social Mobility” and No. 163 in “Top Public Schools.” ETSU is listed in the report as a national institution, rather than a regional institution.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise ranked in the top 200 for “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges.” Its in-state tuition and fees are $11,498; out-of-state tuition and fees are $30,877.