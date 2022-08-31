KNOXVILLE — Lincoln Memorial University is now in the business of making dentists.
LMU officials announced Monday that its College of Dental Medicine will welcome its inaugural class of students Sept. 12 at the university’s LMU Tower in Knoxville.
LMU-CDM’s initial accreditation comes from the Commission on Dental Accreditation — the only U.S. Department of Education-recognized accrediting agency for post-secondary dental schools and programs.
Dr. Denise Terese-Koch, the new school’s dean and chief academic officer, called the accreditation a significant achievement.
“As the founding dean, I am proud of our university for accepting the challenge of developing the College of Dental Medicine in Appalachia to serve the mission of Lincoln Memorial University,” said Koch. “As we educate our next generation, we take pride in being a student-centered, competency-based program that encourages students to achieve excellence in the practice of dentistry.”
LMU spokesperson Emily Loden said 80 students are in LMU’s first Doctor of Dental Medicine class with another 30 in the dental hygienist program. The college has already signed memoranda of understanding with two local health clinics — Kingsport-based Appalachian Miles for Smiles and Wise-based The Health Wagon — that serve uninsured and underinsured patients in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
Loden said the MOUs will help CDM support both clinical education for its students and provide support staff for AMFS’s mobile dental units and The Health Wagon’s Wise Dental Clinic scheduled for opening this fall.
The dentistry program involves 46 months of continuous study, said Loden, with 11 semesters of classroom and clinical education.
The LMU dentistry curriculum is based on the American Dental Education Association’s Competencies for the New General Dentist, Loden said. Besides clinical and research skills, the curriculum stresses critical thinking, practice management, behavioral, and interpersonal skills; clinical experience; sound clinical judgment; and professional and ethical behavior.
The CDM curriculum training is part of teaching its students to provide comprehensive oral health care to diverse patients of all ages and conditions of physical, mental and emotional health, Loden added.
Dental hygiene program students could begin clinical work with AMFS and The Health Wagon as soon as January, Loden said, and DMD students could begin their clinical rotations in 2025 after their third year.
The associate of science degree in dental hygiene is based on 16-week semesters for fall and spring, with 10-week summer semesters.
LMU President Dr. Clayton Hess said the dental school’s accreditation and opening fits with the university’s goal of recruiting and training professional students to work in the region.
“Much of our service area falls in a dental desert where access to dental care has negatively impacted the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Hess. “Our goal is to recruit and train dentists to serve Appalachia and beyond.”
“The LMU-CDM team has developed exceptional programs of study which have met or exceeded CODA standards,” Hess added. “LMU has invested heavily in the LMU Tower and the LMU-CDM facility. We are eager to welcome our inaugural classes for DMD and hygiene students next month.”