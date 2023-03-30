Kingsport Board of Education

From left, front row, Kingsport Board of Education Chairman Melissa Woods and member Julie Byers; back row, Vice President Todd Golden and members Brandon Fletcher and Jim Welch.

 CONTRIBUTED BY KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS

KINGSPORT — “Live from the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen chamber, it’s the Board of Education.”

OK, so it might not be as exciting as “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.”

Melissa Woods

Kingsport board of Education President Melissa Woods
Todd Golden

Kingsport Board of Education Vice President Todd Golden
Chris Hampton

Kingsport Superintendent off Schools Chris Hampton
Chris McCartt

Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt
Jim Welch

Kingsport Board of Education member Jim Welch
Kingsport schools plan to welcome students back Aug. 3

This is the virtual Kingsport Board of Education meeting held June 9, 2020, when the board learned school will resume Aug. 3 with in-person learning and elected Jim Welch as president and Julie Byers vice president by 5-0 votes.
Julie Byers

Kingsport Board of Education member Julie Byers
Brandon Fletcher

Kingsport Board of Education member Brandon Fletcher
Andy Arnold

Kingsport City Schools Chief Technology Officer Andy Arnold

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you