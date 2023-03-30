KINGSPORT — “Live from the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen chamber, it’s the Board of Education.”
OK, so it might not be as exciting as “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.”
However, it is an option school system and city leaders are pondering as Kingsport’s five-member school board continues to debate and mull over livestreaming its meetings and work sessions.
It would basically be 22 livestreams a year, a meeting and work session each month except for no work sessions in November and December, plus any called meetings or called work sessions.
The school system already broadcasts work sessions and meetings live on 90.3 FM, WCSK, the Dobyns-Bennett High School radio station that transmits from atop Bays Mountain.
President Melissa Woods said during Tuesday night’s BOE work session the live radio will continue whether the meetings remain in the Tennessee Room or move to City Hall.
I WANT MY MTV, I MEAN LIVESTREAMING
Livestreaming is something BOE Vice President Todd Golden and member Julie Byers strongly support.
“At this point, any livestream would be better than what we have,” Golden said during the work session, pointing out that parents and the public could not see photos, charts and graphs in presentations on school safety, the third grade retention law and the quarterly financial report.
“I just want the parents to be able to see,” Golden said.
Earlier in the work session, the BOE discussed the potential plan to spend $50,000 to $100,000 to put cameras and other livestreaming equipment in the school system’s third-floor meeting room in the central office. Otherwise, needed upgrades would be about $30,000, mostly for new projectors.
TWO MEN NAMED CHRIS DISCUSS IDEA
Superintendent Chris Hampton told the board that City Manager Chris McCartt recently expressed potential interest and support for the idea of the school board livestreaming its meetings from the third floor City Hall meeting room, which is already set up for that for the seven-member BMA. Woods asked that Hampton further explore the matter with McCartt.
Woods also said she didn’t think any closeups would be needed, just a feed of the overall meeting with some possible panning and the ability to have a split screen to show charts and graphs.
“That’s a very nice production space, new construction,” Hampton said.
MCCARTT SUPPORTS CONCEPT
McCartt in an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon expressed support for the idea.
“Earlier this week Dr. Hampton and I discussed the possibility of the Board of Education using the boardroom on the third floor of City Hall to televise their regular business meetings,” McCartt wrote, although board members indicated work sessions might be included, too.
“We both agreed. Because the room is already set up for BMA meetings to be televised, it seemed logical for the BOE to use the space should they desire to do so. Currently, several city boards and commissions use this space monthly,” McCartt said. “A great deal of attention was taken in the design, furniture selection, and technology for the room to accommodate multiple uses and audiences.
“Our goal, which has been realized, was to create a flexible space for not only public meetings but also for various community programming.”
WELCH: NO ‘RINKY-DINK’ LIVESTREAM
Board member Jim Welch, who initially opposed the livestreaming idea because it might cause officials and public commenters to grandstand for the camera, said he thinks the City Hall venue for livestreaming has merit.
“If we’re going to have production, I don’t want it to be rinky-dink,” Welch said.
During the pandemic, Tennessee law allowed public governing bodies to meet virtually via Zoom or other platforms. Many were done in a “Brady Bunch” or “Hollywood Squares” mosaic, since members often were at home, rather than having a camera that focused on a speaker.
Welch also said he didn’t want commenters on the YouTube or Facebook livestreams, and the board reached an informal consensus that no public comment would be allowed except for that from people attending the meeting in person.
Welch also asked if the upgrades to the Nancy Pridemore Theatre at D-B would lend themselves to livestream use. He said he would rather see dollars spent on students than duplicating livestream facilities, and Woods agreed.
DOLLARS AND (GOOD) SENSE
“I have a hard time spending $100,000 for 20 meetings a year,” Woods said, although member Julie Byers said the livestream operation, no matter where it is based, also could be used for the occasional Parent University sessions and other events.
Member Brandon Fletcher said city officials are “gracious” to consider the possibility. The two bodies generally do not meet the same night.
“I 100% agree. I didn’t know that was an option,” Golden said.
Golden also said he doesn’t understand how the livestreaming during the COVID-19 pandemic, done on Zoom or Zoom-like platforms by governing bodies across Tennessee, simply evaporated.
Hampton and board members said using existing technology at City Hall would be a win-win for taxpayers and allow more utilization of the already owned equipment, which they said for school board use could be operated either by school system staff, D-B broadcast students or both.
It also would allow money otherwise used to duplicate livestreaming equipment be used instead for student-focused items.
Over the years, the school board has met in part of Dobyns-Bennett High School, in the athletic facility at D-B before moving its meetings to the central office in the old Press Building, a facility above the Chamber of Commerce called the Administrative Support Center.
ANDY ASKED THE QUESTION
Chief Technology Officer Andy Arnold presented the last agenda item at the nearly three-hour non-voting meeting Tuesday, a presentation titled “Technology in the Tennessee Room Report.” He asked that the board give him guidance on livestreaming, something on which Golden had recently requested a progress report after a vote last year rolling livestreaming into a security camera purchase.
He said livestreaming likely would be on YouTube with links on Facebook and the KCS website.
The room on the third floor of the ASC is to get new projectors, new board member microphones and boom mikes for the audience. Arnold said the projectors and mikes are needed for professional development in the space, and the new sound equipment is needed for that and if board meetings remain.
The price tag for the projectors and microphones would be about $25,000 to $30,000, Arnold said.
Adding video livestreaming and conferencing equipment would increase the price to $50,000 to $100,000. Arnold said the board needed to give him guidance on how to proceed, which led to Hampton’s statement about using City Hall.
Regardless of how the livestreaming issue is settled, the BOE will get a taste of livestreaming at City Hall come April 24, when at 4:30 p.m. a joint work session of the BOE and BMA is set to look at the updated school facilities plan.