HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University  President Clayton Hess, Ph.D., has announced plans to retire at the end of the calendar year.

Senior Executive Vice President Jason McConnell will serve as interim president beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, and a national search for a permanent replacement will follow.


