Students will give testimonials during “The College Tour” episode filmed at Tusculum and to be shown on Amazon Prime next year. The deadline for students to apply to be on "The College Tour" is midnight Sunday, Aug. 13. Production will be Oct. 9-13, and the episode will drop on Amazon May 28, although the school will receive an advance copy.
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University will be featured on a national television show that will enable the country to learn from students why the higher education institution is the right place to enroll.
The university’s students will provide firsthand accounts about the value of a Tusculum education in an episode of “The College Tour,” an award-winning show that airs on Amazon Prime.
The show will drop on Amazon May 28, 2024, but Tusculum will have access to the master episode and the segments within it in February to deploy on social media and the university’s website as well as in other venues.
“We are thrilled to be part of this outstanding show and look forward to sharing Tusculum’s value and strengths with local and national audiences,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, the university’s president. “We have seen some of the episodes of ‘The College Tour’ and are impressed with the quality and the way it will enable us to tell our story. There is a buzz on campus about our upcoming appearance, and we are eager to see our exceptional students on the national stage.”
The first step is to determine the students who will participate. “The College Tour” has issued a call for auditions to the Tusculum student body, with a submission deadline of Sunday, Aug. 13. Students need to upload a two-minute video and complete a form that details their year in school, major and topics they would like to address.
East Tennessee State University in Johnson City was featured on the show April 1, 2021, and Carson-Newman University was featured Oct. 20, 2021. The show began Nov. 9, 2020.
“The College Tour” crew is scheduled to be at Tusculum from Oct. 9-13 to film the students and the campus. Among the people who will visit are Alex Boylan, the show’s host and executive producer, who will begin the show and introduce the student segments.
While much work remains, Tusculum is looking into inviting people to attend a showing of the episode.
A group from Tusculum is meeting regularly with representatives of “The College Tour” to plan the episode and all of the behind-the-scenes logistics.
“This is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate the caliber of our students and the way Tusculum meets their needs through mentoring and one-on-one connections with professors,” said Dr. Jacob Fait, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “Tusculum is an exceptional university that prepares students to be career-ready professionals through active and experiential learning, such as our research into anti-cancer drugs. When viewers watch this episode, they will recognize Tusculum is the best choice for college.”