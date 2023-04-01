KINGSPORT — Vaping sent multiple students of Kingsport City Schools to the hospital last month.
So in a letter released Thursday, KCS officials and community leaders are sounding the alarm about the dangers of vaping and fentanyl use by youth.
As first reported by the Kingsport Times News Wednesday, based on a Tuesday evening work session, school officials are urging parents and the community to be aware of what the letter called a growing problem.
In one case, Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said Tuesday, a single vaping device caused multiple students to get sick. But Nash and Board of Education President Melissa Woods said vaping and other drug use is an issue for youth across the region, with Nash saying it is one of his biggest fears as an administrator and parent.
It has gotten so bad, Nash said Tuesday, that vaping detectors in bathrooms at Dobyns-Bennett High School detect 50 to 60 incidents of vaping a day. Some, however, also detect noise from fights or arguments.
Such vaping detectors are in use across schools nationwide, Nash said, while he and Superintendent Chris Hampton, immediate past D-B principal, said smoking and tobacco use by students is on a steep decline.
In the followup letter to “Kingsport Families, Students and Community,” Hampton outlined the issues. The document was also signed by 19 other community leaders.
WHAT DOES LETTER SAY?
{span}”In recent months, officials with Kingsport City Schools and the Kingsport Police Department have seen an alarming increase in the use of vaping devices by children, both in school and in the community,” the letter says.{/span}
{span}”Often, children are unknowingly consuming substances that contain extremely dangerous chemicals such as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC,” the letter says of the active ingredient in marijuana.{/span}
{span}”And while KCS has not yet dealt directly with fentanyl-laced devices, this dangerous synthetic drug is also being found throughout our community. Ingestion of only a small amount of fentanyl can{/span} {span}result {span}in a fatal overdose.”{/span}{/span}
{span}Further, the letter reported as did officials at the Tuesday work session that “multiple KCS students have required medical treatment in response to vaping, with some students needing transport to area hospitals for emergency care.”{/span}
{span}The Times News asked in mid-March about repeated social media reports of drug use leading to emergency room visits for city students but was told such information about individual students would not be released.{/span}
“The district will not comment on situations involving KCS students,” Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True wrote in a March 13 email in response to a question about student emergency room visits caused by vaping.
At the Tuesday work session, Hampton said the school system would be transparent about such issues.
{span}”KCS and KPD wish to alert our community to the presence of these items, the dangers they pose and how KCS will react if they are brought into our schools.”{/span}
{span}WHAT CAN PARENTS, FAMILIES DO?{/span}The letter says KCS and KPD “strongly encourage families to discuss the dangers of vaping and consuming chemicals such as THC, fentanyl and other substances. With any vaping device, it is impossible to definitively know the content of the substance being consumed, which poses a potentially grave risk to students.”
{span}To help support such conversations, KCS has prepared a Fast Facts document to provide information and resources regarding vaping and its medical risks. {/span}
{span}The letter urged people to help spread awareness of “this critically important issue.”KCS, KP{/span}{span}D {span}and the man{/span}y partner agencies listed below {span}encourage you to please talk with your child(ren) about these items, what they look like, the danger they pose to children and how to make the best decisions to avoid this potentially harmful health risk.”{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}WHO SIGNED?{/span}{/span}Aside from Hampton, the letter was signed by Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps, Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Bean, Kingsport Fire Chief Scott Boyd, Kingsport Chamber President and CEO Miles Burdine and Healthy Kingsport Director Desteny Clemons.
Also signing were Camelot Care Behavioral Health Program Director Christina English; United Way of Greater Kingsport Executive Director Danelle Glascock; an agency with the AveNew Drug Education and Prevention Initiative; Frontier Health President and CEO Kristie Hammonds; and Ballad Chairman, President and CEO, Alan Levine.
Yet others are Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services Deputy Chief Kevin Marsh, Sullivan County Regional Health Department Director Gary Mayes, Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition Director Alice McCaffrey, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt, Camelot Care Center Director of Business Development Aaron Shankle, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Tennessee 2nd Judicial District Juvenile Court Director Greg Walters, Creekside Behavioral Health Director of Business Development Jeff Williams, and Dr. Sarah Smiddy Youssef, Holston Medical Group pediatrician and medical director of the Kingsport City Schools school nursing program.