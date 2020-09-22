JONESVILLE — Lee County students will get a chance to play fall sports in a club format.
The county School Board voted to approve Superintendent Brian Austin’s recommendation for a club sports program outside VHSL league play starting Oct. 5. Austin said the program could include seven-on-seven flag football, four-on-four women’s or coed volleyball, golf and cross country.
Austin said that student athletes would not see their VHSL eligibility affected by participating in the program.
“I think this would be a tremendous opportunity for students who don’t participate in sports and student athletes looking for something to do,” Austin said.
Austin said he has approached Wise and Scott county and city of Norton school officials about the plan. Board member Michael Kidwell asked if the program could be expanded to play against Middlesboro, Kentucky, and Harrogate, Tennessee, schools, and Austin said it would not be a problem if school officials there wanted to participate.
Austin said that current state guidelines for indoor gatherings would limit attendance and participants for volleyball to 250 people. Outdoor gatherings for football would also depend on social distancing and guidelines, he said, but football fields could be divided into three crosswise fields to accommodate up to three games at a time.
Referees and coaches to the club programs could be drawn from existing paid coaches and coaching volunteers, Austin said, with an extra $500 stipend to pay coaches and compensation to volunteers. Transportation would be provided for participating teams, he said, and the total cost with stipends, transportation and insurance would be between $8,000 and $10,000.
The board also approved unanimously to allow negotiations to lease a new location for the Head Start program. Austin said the current office site — the former School Board office — suffers from basement flooding along with roof and floor joist damage. Austin said federal grant money is available for a new lease, but it must be spent by Nov. 30 or it goes back to the federal government.
A double-wide classroom structure behind the current Head Start office is still serviceable, Austin said, and could be used for county alternative education while Head Start classes could be moved to space in other county schools.
Asked if the current office space could be repaired, Austin said it would cost roughly $80,000 to $100,000.