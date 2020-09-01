JONESVILLE — Lee County public school students will see another week of at-home instruction and return to school with an adjustment to their on-campus schedules.
The school board voted 5-0 at its Tuesday special called meeting to extend an emergency change for at-home schooling from its Sept. 4 end to Sept. 11. The change also shifts the normal off day for in-person classes from Wednesday to Friday.
Superintendent Brian Austin, explaining the revision before the board acted on his recommendation, said that the emergency action from Aug. 24 came not because of a large number of positive cases at St. Charles Elementary School and Lee High School, but because of the number of staff identified as exposed to a small number of positive cases.
“The closing was because of the number of quarantines,” Austin told the board. “We weren’t able to get enough substitutes. It was the first time in my career we were unable to operate a school.”
Austin said that, if a similar situation hits another county school, it could mean a two-week all- remote learning period because of the necessary quarantines. He also said that the school division relies on employees’ and students’ proper self- reporting of COVID-19 exposure. He said the all-remote order was not a school closure, since only buildings were closed and not classes.
“There may be a lot of self-reporting not going on,” Austin said.
Asked by board members if it was possible to limit another emergency all- remote closure to one school if that were the only affected site, Austin said it could be done but could mean inequities among some groups of students through the school year.
Board member Michael Kidwell asked why, when in-person classes start again, students in grades 8-12 would not be able to go four days a week like students in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade do.
Austin said the generally larger class sizes in the high schools would run into problems with social distancing and available classroom space. That could change later depending on any changes in health guidelines, he added.
“I can’t safely recommend right now that we come back five days, seven hours a day,” Austin said.
Austin said that national and international market demand had delayed the school system’s orders for new Chromebooks to cover needs for students at home. He said 1,500 Chromebooks are set to arrive at the end of September, with about 600 of those to equip students in grades 2-4 now using weekly sets of paper learning packets. The remaining 900 Chromebooks will replace aging computers now used by upper grades. Kindergarten and first-grade students now use iPads, Austin said.
The board’s next regular meeting will be Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.