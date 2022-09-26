KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools sold to Lakeway Christian Schools in an online auction for $2.3 million, according to unofficial results on the Sullivan County Schools website.
However, the Board of Education and the County Commission must vote to accept the bid for it to be awarded. The school board is next scheduled to meet Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The only two bidders were Lakeway and Kingsport City Schools, the latter via the city and Kingsport Economic Development Board.
"We're very pleased," said Bob Brown, executive director of Lakeway Christian Schools that includes Tri-Cities Christian Academy. "It's obviously put a little bit of a strain on use from a financial point of view."
Lakeway bought and is using a former Methodist Church off state Route 36 between Kingsport and Johnson City for a school in operation for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, in addition to the main campus near Tri-Cities Airport on state Route 75.
In addition, Lakeway is building a new middle school and high school campus on a site it bought in the Tri-Cities Crossings area near the interchange of Interstates 81 and 26, in Sullivan County adjoining Washington County on one side and Kingsport city limits on the other.
The White Pine-based, non-denominational system offered $1.6 million for the campus last month, later increasing its offer to $1.8 million and then $2 million, which the county school system made the minimum bid.
The Sullivan County school board initially put on a deed restriction saying no school use for the property but late this summer changed that back to the allowed uses of residential and education.
All bids were made Monday, starting at 2 million. The auction was to have ended at noon but had last-minute bids and was extended until 1 p.m.
The county school system last used the more than 16-acre campus and 1950s building for students in May of 2021. Colonial Heights and Sullivan Gardens middle schools merged to form Sullivan Heights Middle, located in the former Sullivan South High School.
Brown had indicated if the group bought the school, it would turn the existing building into a new campus for Tri-Cities Christian School operations in the fall of 2023. Kingsport City Schools officials said they had eyed the site, but not necessarily the building, for a new city elementary or possible middle school.
City school board member lamented that the sale didn't occur after an updated facilities study could give them guidance on the need for an additional facility in that area of Kingsport. The city annexed and grew into that area south of the city after school was built, followed by subsequent additions.
"We can't really say," Brown said of opening the school in August of 2023.
"We went in a group and toured the facility Friday," Brown said.
"There's a lot of work that has to be done," Brown said. "We're excited about the possibilities."
