KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools sold to Lakeway Christian Schools in an online auction for $2.3 million, according to unofficial results on the Sullivan County Schools website.

However, the Board of Education and the County Commission must vote to accept the bid for it to be awarded. The school board is next scheduled to meet Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Bob Brown

Bob Brown, executive director of Lakeway Christian Schools, which includes Tri-Cities Christian Academy.

